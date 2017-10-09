The outdoors is big business for Roanoke Valley

Marketing the “great outdoors” is not only about letting residents know what they can do on the weekend – its big business. Speaking live on WFIR this morning, Pete Eshelman with Roanoke Outside said the area’s recreational amenities helped seal the deal that landed a Deschutes Brewery production facility here. Roanoke Outside and the City of Roanoke are getting ready for the “Go Outside Festival” this weekend; hear a full length conversation with Pete Eshelman about “Go Fest” on the WFIR News website, Facebook page and mobile app.

Pete Eshelman GoFest 2017-WEB