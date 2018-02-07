The Latest: Jury sees interview of ex-Virginia Tech student

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (AP) – Jurors in the trial of a former Virginia Tech student charged with killing a 13-year-old girl have watched a video of an FBI interrogation in which he acknowledges seeing the girl the night she disappeared.

David Eisenhauer is charged in the 2016 stabbing death of middle-school student Nicole Lovell.

In the video jurors watched Tuesday, Eisenhauer tells the agent he had been communicating with Lovell through social media, but that she told him she was 16 or 17. He said he agreed to meet her at her apartment building, but quickly left after he saw how young she was and she asked him if they could run away.

Eisenhauer’s lawyers strenuously objected to allowing the jury to hear the interview and later asked the judge to declare a mistrial.

The judge denied the request for a mistrial.