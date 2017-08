The Bridges mixed-use development on South Jefferson Street cut the ribbon today on the “South 16 Phase 2” apartment building. About 50 of the 127 units have already been leased. Carilion is getting ready to move into the old Roanoke City trolley barn on The Bridges site as well. The development company says they’ve invested 40 million dollars in the project over the past 4 years. Project manager Aaron Ewert (you-wirt) says “stay tuned”:

8-30 Bridges#1-WEB