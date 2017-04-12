The big leader right now for Virginia governor is “undecided”

A new statewide poll shows Tom Perriello now leading Ralph Northam for governor among Virginia Democrats — and on the Republican side, Ed Gillespie maintains a strong lead over Corey Stewart and Frank Wagner. But the Quinnipiac University poll finds about half of those questioned in both parties are still undecided. The poll shows both Perriello and Northam with a current double-digit lead over Gillespie if the election were held right now. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the story.

04-12 Quinnipiac Poll Wrap1-WEB

Click here for full poll results and methodology