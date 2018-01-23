Tennessee woman charged with multiple burglaries from area vehicles

Salem Police say a Tennessee woman is charged with taking checks, credit cards and medications from vehicles in the West Club and Ridgewood Farms areas of the city. Police say 54-year-old Nena Osornio had suspected stolen property in her own car when police stopped it. Officials say there have been similar larcenies in Roanoke County.

From Salem Police: The Salem Police Department has made an arrest in connection to the multiple vehicle burglaries that have occurred in the West Club and Ridgewood Farms areas of the city. On January 19, officers took Nena Osornio into custody and charged her with seven counts of Vehicle Burglary, five counts of Grand Larceny, one count Larceny of Checks, one count of Credit Card Theft and one count of Theft of Medications. Salem Detectives obtained a description of the suspect’s vehicle on January 17 and forwarded the information to Roanoke County Police, who had experienced similar larcenies in their jurisdiction. On January 18, Roanoke County Officers located the vehicle, conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as 54-year-old Nena J. Osornio of Lenoir City, Tennessee. Salem detectives responded, confirmed the vehicle and discovered that Osornio was in possession of suspected stolen property. Officers transported Osornio to the Roanoke County/Salem Jail where she is being held on a $2,500 secured bond. The investigation is ongoing.