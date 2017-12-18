Tech announces major gift to benefit athletic center

December 18th, 2017

Virginia Tech has announced a 15 million dollar gift from an anonymous couple that will be used to build a “student-athlete performance center” on the Blacksburg campus. The Jamerson Athletic Center makeover is expected to start in 2018 – pending final approval from the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors. It will include dining and hospitality rooms, along with views of Lane Stadium and a balcony overlooking the practice field. School president Timothy Sands provided some details this morning:

12-18 Tech Gift-WEB

