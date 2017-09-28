Taubman deputy director moving on

September 28th, 2017 | Written by:

The deputy director of exhibitions and collections at the Taubman Museum of Art – Amy Moorefield – is leaving for a leadership position with the Phillips Museum of Art at Franklin & Marshall College in Pennsylvania. Moorefield wanted to return to an academic environment – but will leave the Taubman with a sense of accomplishment in early November. Moorefield also worked to develop the special exhibitions gallery with former Taubman Museum executive director Della Watkins – who left that position three weeks ago. Prior to joining the Taubman staff in 2013, Amy Moorefield was director and chief curator of the Eleanor D. Wilson Museum at Hollins University.

9-28 Moorefield Leaving#1-WEB

