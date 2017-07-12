UPDATE: Tanker truck overturns, I-581 exit and eastbound Orange avenue closed

From VDOT: An overturned tanker truck hauling diesel fuel is causing major traffic impacts at the Orange Avenue and Interstate 581 interchange in Roanoke. Motorists should be aware of the following:

Southbound exit 4E on I-581 is closed with the ramps to and from Orange Avenue shut down.

Both eastbound lanes of Orange Avenue are blocked at the I-581 interchange. traffic is being detoured onto Gainsboro Road.

No estimated time frame for reopening exit 4E or eastbound Orange Avenue has been established. Drivers should avoid this area and seek alternate routes.