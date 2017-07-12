UPDATE: Tanker truck overturns, I-581 exit and eastbound Orange avenue closed

July 12th, 2017 | Written by:

From VDOT: An overturned tanker truck hauling diesel fuel is causing major traffic impacts at the Orange Avenue  and Interstate 581 interchange in Roanoke. Motorists should be aware of the following:

  • Southbound exit 4E on I-581 is closed with the ramps to and from Orange Avenue shut down.
  • Both eastbound lanes of Orange Avenue are blocked at the I-581 interchange. traffic is being detoured onto Gainsboro Road.

No estimated time frame for reopening exit 4E or eastbound Orange Avenue has been established.  Drivers should avoid this area and seek alternate routes.

 

Share on LinkedInShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook








NASCAR on WFIR

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 News/Talk 960-AM and FM 107.3 WFIR. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test