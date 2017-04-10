Take Back the Night at JCHS

April 10th, 2017 | Written by:

Jefferson College of Health Sciences will host Take Back the Night tomorrow for its seventh consecutive year. WFIR’s Lillian Boyd has the story.

4-10 Take Back The Night Wrap 1-WEB

