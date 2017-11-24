Suspect sought in area tobacco store holdup — perhaps two

The Botetourt County Sheriff’s office has released a surveillance photo of the man who they say robbed a Daleville tobacco store last Saturday. Officials say he is also suspected of holding up a tobacco store in Salem the next night. Anyone with any information is asking to contact Botetourt County investigators.

News release: The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office has released photos of the robbery suspect of the Daleville Tobacco store which occurred this past Saturday. At approximately 6:21 PM on November 18th, 2017 a suspect entered the store and produced a handgun, then demanded money. This individual is also suspected of armed robbery of a Tobacco store in Salem the following evening. The offender is described as a slender black male, in his twenties, 6 foot tall, wearing a dark-colored hoodie, grey jeans and a black hat. The suspect was last seen leaving the scene in what is believed to be a 2011 or newer Toyota Sienna van. Any information can be submitted to botetourtsheriff.com or by calling (540) 928-2200.