Supreme Court rejects William Morva appeal for murders in Montgomery Co. hospital escape

February 21st, 2017 | Written by:

William Morva

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from a Virginia death row inmate who killed two people during an escape in 2006. William Morva argued that he should have been allowed to present evidence that he wouldn’t pose a risk of future violence if he was spared the death penalty. But the justices on Tuesday left in place an appeals court ruling that rejected those claims. Morva was in jail awaiting trial on attempted robbery charges in 2006 when he overpowered a deputy sheriff during a trip to the hospital. He used the deputy’s pistol to fatally shoot security guard Derrick McFarland and Deputy Eric Sutphin during a manhunt the next day.

