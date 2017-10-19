Summit View Business Park breaks ground

In Franklin County, crews are already at work grading sites at the 551-acre Summit View Business Park just off US 220 between Boones Mill and Rocky Mount. Today they held a groundbreaking ceremony at what was the sprawling “Sink Farm”. It could take several decades to build out entirely, officials said today. The county has already invested about 23 million dollars in the business park – which will also include a number of recreational amenities. Michael Burnette is the economic development director for Franklin County:

