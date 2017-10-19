Summit View Business Park breaks ground

October 19th, 2017 | Written by:

WFIR/Gene Marrano

In Franklin County, crews are already at work grading sites at the 551-acre Summit View Business Park just off US 220 between Boones Mill and Rocky Mount. Today they held a groundbreaking ceremony at what was the sprawling “Sink Farm”.   It could take several decades to build out entirely, officials said today. The county has already invested about 23 million dollars in the business park – which will also include a number of recreational amenities. Michael Burnette is the economic development director for Franklin County:

10-19 Burnette-WEB

 

 

Share on LinkedInShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook









NASCAR on WFIR

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 News/Talk 960-AM and FM 107.3 WFIR. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test