State to conduct extra water quality review of pipelines

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Virginia environmental regulators are requiring additional information from the developers of two proposed natural gas pipelines about how the projects will comply with state water quality requirements.The Department of Environmental Quality announced last week it will require individual certifications for the Atlantic Coast and Mountain Valley pipelines under a provision of the Clean Water Act.The so-called “401 water quality certifications” require the developers to submit information about affected waterways. The department could have relied on a broader permit, so the decision was cheered by pipeline opponents. DEQ will issue draft certifications after reviewing the companies’ submissions. Public hearings will be held, and the State Water Control Board, which is made up of citizen appointees, will have the final say.