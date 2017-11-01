State public universities requesting more money for raises

November 1st, 2017 | Written by:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – The State Council of Higher Education wants state lawmakers to approve funding for faculty pay increases and more financial aid. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the council is requesting $366.3 million in the next two-year state budget. Of that amount, $171.5 million would be used for an increase in faculty pay and $66 million in additional financial aid for students in need. Gov. Terry McAuliffe will present his proposed budget to state lawmakers in December.

Share on LinkedInShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook









NASCAR on WFIR

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 News/Talk 960-AM and FM 107.3 WFIR. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test