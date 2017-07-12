State police investigating man struck by van while riding lawn mower

A 70-year-old man died while riding his lawn mower near Smith Mountain Lake after a van struck him. Thomas Scott III was hit by a 2004 Honda Odyssey yesterday around 3 p.m. and died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

From Virginia State Police: FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police Trooper J. D. Eames is investigating a motor vehicle crash involving a vehicle that struck a lawn tractor. The crash occurred on July 11, 2017 at 2:54 p.m. on Lakewood Forest Drive in Franklin County. A 2004 Honda Odyssey was traveling east on Route 949 when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a 1998 Craftsman Lawn mower. The 2004 Honda was driven by Alice S. Carr, 72, of Roanoke, Va. Ms. Carr was wearing her seatbelt and was not injured. The Craftsman lawn tractor was operated by Thomas Preston Scott, 3rd, 70, of Moneta, Va. Mr. Scott died at the scene. The State Police Crash Reconstruction Team was called to assist. The crash remains under investigation.