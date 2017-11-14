Star Tank back today at Grandin CoLab

November 14th, 2017

The Roanoke “Star Tank” is taking place all day at the Grandin CoLab as local entrepreneurs meet with a panel of investors to talk about their products – and why they need funding.  The Star Tank format has changed somewhat – the investor panel is seeing fewer prospects today after more upfront vetting – but those that made it through are getting more time for their presentations. Jason Lucas from Giles County pitched his “nitrogen boss” concept as an HVAC and automotive service tool:

11-14 Star Tank-WEB

 

