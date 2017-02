A source tells WFIR the brewery that’s opening up a tap room at the Bridges is Starr Hill Brewery out of Charlottesville. Founded in 1999, Starr Hill is one of Virginia’s first craft brewing operations. No one connected to the Bridges has confirmed the brewery is indeed Starr Hill. An official announcement on the brewery that’ll sit between Starbucks and Moe’s is set for this afternoon at 1 pm.