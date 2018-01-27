Some NS jobs to shift from Roanoke to Atlanta

(From Roanoke Times) Norfolk Southern will close its Roanoke dispatching center and offer the center’s 56 employees dispatching jobs in Atlanta, the company said Friday. Eight regional dispatching offices will be consolidated at one Atlanta address, the company said. Some 450 people employed at the regional centers will have the option to relocate to the Atlanta site, the company said. The company said it wants to “manage rail operations from a network perspective vs. from individual locations.” No further details were available, including when the job moves will occur. Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, said he was told by the railroad’s government relations contact that 46 of the affected workers are union dispatchers and 10 are non-union supervisors.