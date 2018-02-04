Snow, sleet freezing rain for Sunday

From the National Weather Service: A complex low pressure system will pass through the area from the west today. Widespread wintry precipitation in the form of snow, sleet and freezing rain will occur before transitioning to mostly rain during this afternoon. A few inches of snow can be expected in spots along with some icing especially along the eastern slopes of the Blue Ridge.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of one to three inches. Ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch, except around two tenths of an inch along the Blue Ridge, where even locally higher amounts will be possible.

* WHERE…Portions of southwest and west central Virginia.

* WHEN…Until 2 PM EST this afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Be

prepared for reduced visibilities at times