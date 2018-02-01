SNAP Challenge is nothing new for one Council candidate

February 1st, 2018 | Written by:

Grover Price-FB photo

One of the Roanoke City Council candidates taking the “SNAP Challenge” – living on $4.50 a day maximum, what those receiving help to pay for food would qualify for – is independent candidate Grover Price. His family already qualifies for “Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program” benefits – but it has shown him how difficult it can be to purchase groceries without adequate transportation. Price also runs the Hope Center on 11th Street Northwest. The SNAP Challenge ends on Sunday.

2-2 Price-SNAP challenge-WEB

