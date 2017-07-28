Skimmers found on three Williamson Road gas pumps; credit cards used may be compromised

From Roanoke County Police:

(Roanoke County, VA) – During the course of an ongoing investigation, three skimmers were located at the Exxon gas station at 8201 Williamson Road, on the corner of Shadwell Road and Williamson Road in Roanoke County. The first skimming device was located on pump #2 on July 18. The other two devices were located on pumps #8 and #10 and recovered on July 24. The compromise could be as far back as June 3. The public should be advised that if they used a credit/debit card at these pumps between June 3 and July 24, the cards may be compromised. Police suggest that the account be closed and have a new card issued. If people have questions, please call the Criminal Investigations Division at (540) 777-8641.