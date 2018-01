The General Assembly is moving ahead with a bill that would allow convicted burglars to work with many substance abuse treatment centers that help opioid addicts — something that is not now permitted. Supporters say it can be a useful tool in battling opioid addiction. Opponents say burglars can inflict terror or harm and should remain disqualified. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more on the debate:

01-31 Burglars-Opioids Wrap2-WEB