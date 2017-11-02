Sheriff’s office conducts drug searches at three Bedford Co. schools

From the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office : This morning the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office conducted a narcotics search of the county’s three high schools. Shortly after the first bell the school resource officers called for a low level lock-down of their schools. Bedford County Sheriff’s deputies, with the assistance of narcotics K-9s entered the schools. School administrators were not informed of the operation prior to the lock-down. This operation was a pre-planned event and like drills preformed in the schools yearly. Timing of this operation was based on man-power and resource availability, not specific concerns.

K-9s from the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office and Rocky Mount Police Department assistant Bedford County Sheriff’s K-9 deputies with the operation.

The lock-downs were lifted at all three schools at approximately 10:45 a.m.