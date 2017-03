US Senator Tim Kaine spoke with WFIR early this morning about today’s scheduled vote in the House on a health care bill. Kaine also weighed in on President Trump’s assertion that he was wiretapped, and a revelation yesterday that members of the Trump transition team were recorded¬† legally on surveillance calls when they spoke to foreign officials. (Hear Senator Kaine’s complete conversation with WFIR’s Gene Marrano below)

3-23 Kaine-health care-WEB