Senate clerk who earned less than male colleague gets raise

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Republicans in the Virginia Senate have given the female clerk of their chamber a raise, bringing her salary in line with her male counterpart in the House, who was earning more despite decades less experience.The pay discrepancy between Virginia Senate Clerk Susan Clark Schaar and Paul Nardo, clerk of the Virginia House of Delegates, came to light during the General Assembly session.Schaar had been in her job around 21 years longer but Nardo earned around $21,000 more a year. She made $175,392 and Nardo $194,341.The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Republican Senate Majority Leader Tommy Norment and the Senate Rules Committee recently authorized a raise for Schaar. She’ll now make $195,500. Schaar says she’s satisfied with the resolution.