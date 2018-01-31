Senate approves bill to deduct lottery winnings from poor

January 31st, 2018

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – The Virginia Senate has passed a bill that would dock lottery winners who’d received welfare.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the Senate voted 21-19 Monday to take back money from state lottery winners who’d received welfare benefits in the past five years.
The bill by Sen. Mark Peake would apply to winners of prizes over $25,000 who’d received benefits from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.
There were about 400 lottery winners of prizes worth $25,000 or more last fiscal year, though the state doesn’t know how many received welfare benefits.

