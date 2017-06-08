See a problem that needs Roanoke City attention? Now you can tweet it to them

The City of Roanoke is now taking requests for city services like repairing potholes through Twitter. The account captures, logs and routes tweets that come into the city. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the story:

06-08 Roanoke Twitter Wrap1-WEB

(Continue reading for the Roanoke City news release.)

From Roanoke City: Reporting potholes, downed trees, and other issues to the city is now just a tweet away. Using the city’s new iROANOKE Twitter account, residents can tweet issues to @iROANOKE for response by city crews. The iROANOKE Twitter account integrates directly with the city’s Citizen Request Management System. The system allows staff to log, route, and manage all tweets to the iROANOKE account. Residents who send tweets will receive notifications on Twitter regarding the status of the issue. When sending a tweet, residents should include the exact location of the problem and a photo if possible. The iROANOKE Twitter account will be monitored Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, contact the city’s Citizen Engagement Officer, Timothy Martin, at 853-6428.