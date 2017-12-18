Sam Ftorek is fired as Rail Yard Dawgs head coach

(News release) The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs and General Manager Mickey Gray announced on Monday that Sam Ftorek has been relieved of his duties as the team’s head coach. Dan Bremner has been hired as his replacement. “On behalf of the McGinn family, the local owners and my staff, I’d like to thank Sam for his efforts in getting our organization off the ground,” Gray said. “Unfortunately we haven’t yet seen the results we were hoping for and feel that it’s best to take it in a different direction.”

Ftorek was hired as the first coach in franchise history in April of 2016. Over 74 games in their two seasons, the Rail Yard Dawgs have a record of 22-41-11. Bremner spent each of his six professional seasons in the SPHL playing for the Knoxville Ice Bears, Columbus Cottonmouths and Peoria Rivermen. “I’m hugely excited and grateful for this opportunity,” Bremner said. “When something like this comes knocking, you don’t turn it down.”

“I’m excited about what Dan will bring to the position,” Gray said. “Having watched him as a player he was always extremely tough to play against. We’re looking forward to him bringing that same quality to our team.” “It’s not an ideal situation to be stepping in mid-season and I know this will be a huge challenge but I’m looking forward to meeting it,” Bremner said.