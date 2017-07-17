Salvation Army to open center for vulnerable youth in SE

July 17th, 2017 | Written by:

The Salvation Army in southeast Roanoke wants to do more to identify and assist runaway or homeless youth. Captain Monica Seiler told City Council they will open the “New Day Center” at 8th and Stewart Avenue Southeast around October 1st. Seiler said many services for vulnerable youth in Roanoke City are not coordinated very well. The New Day Center will include a mentoring component and street outreach – while offering a safe and inclusive environment.

7-17 New Day Center for web-WEB

 

Share on LinkedInShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook








NASCAR on WFIR

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 News/Talk 960-AM and FM 107.3 WFIR. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test