Salem Police Make Arrest In Illegal Drug Case

December 18th, 2017 | Written by:
(Salem PD release/photo) On Tuesday December 12, Salem Police charged David L. Sampson Jr. 56, of  Salem with one felony count of Possession of Cocaine and one misdemeanor count (correction) for Possession of Anabolic Steroids in relation to an ongoing department investigation. Roanoke College Campus Safety originally received a complaint back in June that Sampson, the college’s Fitness Center Supervisor, was in possession of what appeared to be narcotics and narcotic paraphernalia.Campus Safety contacted Salem Police and during the course of this investigation, detectives obtained evidence leading to these charges. The Roanoke County/Salem magistrate released Sampson on an unsecured bond.
