Update: Route 311 has been reopened

January 25th, 2018

UPDATE from Roanoke County 4:55 pm: Route 311 has been reopened. We are contacting parents of those students still at Masons Cove Elementary to make transportation arrangements.

PREVIOUSLY:  Salem City and Roanoke County Police are attempting to serve warrants at a home in the 3300 block of Catawba Valley Drive (Rt. 311). For safety reasons, police have closed Rt 311 – from Bradshaw Road to the Appalachian Trail parking lot. Parents are receiving notices about how that will impact school bus routes

