Rolling Stone settles defamation case with UVa administrator

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – Lawyers say Rolling Stone magazine and an administrator at the University of Virginia have reached a settlement in a defamation case over a story about an alleged gang rape on campus.The Washington Post reports the magazine reached the confidential settlement with former associate dean Nicole Eramo who had sued Rolling Stone over a 2014 article, “A Rape on Campus.”Eramo had alleged the botched article portrayed her as indifferent to victims of sexual assault. In November, a jury awarded Eramo $3 million after finding Rolling Stone and reporter Sabrina Rubin Erdely defamed her.The magazine filed a motion to vacate the judgment, but agreed to settle.Eramo’s lawyer said in a statement the settlement will allow her to move forward.Rolling Stone called the settlement an “amicable resolution.”