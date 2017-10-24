Rock & Roll Diner celebrates stand-alone home

A month after its soft opening the Rock & Roll Diner has cut the ribbon on Franklin Road, across from the Carilion Orthopedics Center. Owner Charlie Hamill will still cook the award-winning fish tacos, cheesesteaks and other dishes on his food truck, but patrons can now eat inside where they can also have a craft beer or a glass of wine. Hammil says the remodeled Rock & Roll Diner location on Franklin Road will be adding some new dinner offerings and wine pairings in the near future.

