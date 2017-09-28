Roanoke woman files lawsuit against Golden Corral after staff alleges stealing

September 28th, 2017 | Written by:

A Roanoke woman and her mother are suing Golden Corral for mistreating their family during a meal. WFIR reported last month that Leah Williams posted on her Facebook page the restaurant staff had accused her mother Phyllis Williams of stealing food and banned them from the property. The owner of the Roanoke location apologized and said the incident was not handled properly. Leah Williams filed the suit Tuesday for defamation, inflicting emotional distress and negligence.

