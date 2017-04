The Roanoke region’s growing reputation as a magnet for craft beer lovers shows no signs of slowing. Word over the weekend that Olde Salem Brewing would join the region’sĀ beer movementĀ is the just latest of several such announcements here in the last year. Craft beer breweries now extend beyond Roanoke Salem to places like Boones Mill, Callaway, Smith Mountain Lake and Vinton. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the story:

04-25 Beer Tourism Wrap2-WEB