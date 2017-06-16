Roanoke Receives Seventh All-America City Award

On Friday, June 16, the National Civic League announced the results of the 2017 All-America City Awards competition at its annual conference in Denver, Colo. Those results included the selection of Roanoke, Virginia as a 2017 All-America City. One of just 15 communities nationwide to receive the award from the Campaign for Grade-Level Reading and the NCL, Roanoke was recognized for its civic engagement to help more young children from low-income families achieve grade-level reading proficiency and early school success.

This marks the seventh time Roanoke has earned the All-America City distinction – a feat achieved by no other city in the United States. Other years the city has won include 1952, 1979, 1982, 1988, 1996, and 2012.