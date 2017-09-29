Roanoke Police seek suspect for double shooting

Roanoke Police are looking for a man wanted for shooting two others yesterday near 8th Street and Fairfax Avenue Northwest. He is identified as 18-year-old Asaru Sayles of Roanoke. Police say the shooting was not random.

From Roanoke Police: The victims were Kaven Deanta Warren, age 20, of Roanoke, and Mark Williams, age 54, of Roanoke. We have obtained two warrants for malicious wounding against Asaru Makyh Sayles, age 18, of Roanoke. Those warrants have not been served yet. If anyone knows Sayles’ immediate whereabouts, they should call 911. If anyone has any information that might help us find him, they can call our tip line at 540-344-8500. They do not have to leave their names. The shooting was not random. The investigation is ongoing.