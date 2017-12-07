Roanoke Police investigation homicide on Patterson Avenue SW

(From Roanoke City PD) On December 7 at 6:14 a.m., Roanoke Police were dispatched to the 1500 block of Patterson Avenue SW to investigate a shooting. The victim, Daniel Franklin Liptak, age 56, of Roanoke, was found in the front yard of a residence. He had been shot in the lower body. He was conscious when officers arrived. Roanoke Fire EMS transported Liptak to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6:53 am. Officers have collected potential physical evidence and interviewed witnesses who heard shots fired. Witnesses observed two males running from the scene of the shooting. No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the RPD tip line at 540-344-8500. Callers can choose to remain anonymous.

