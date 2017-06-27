ROANOKE POLICE INVESTIGATE ROBBERY AT SPEEDWAY MART

On June 26 at 1:34 am, Roanoke Police responded to the 2100 block of Orange Avenue NE, the Speedway Mart, to investigate a report of a robbery. Three suspects entered the store wearing masks. One of the suspects pointed what appeared to be a handgun at a store clerk and demanded money. After taking cash from the register, all three suspects ran out of the store. No one was hurt during the incident. The suspects match the description of the suspects who robbed the Shell station in the 2900 block of Edgewood Street SW on June 24th. No one was hurt in that incident either. The pictures attached are of two of the suspects from Speedway Mart robbery. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the RPD tip line at 540-344-8500. Callers can choose to remain anonymous. Anonymous text messages can be sent to 274637. Please start any text message with the keyword “RoanokePD:” to ensure that it’s properly sent.