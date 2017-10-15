Roanoke police investigate overnight murder

Roanoke City Police are investigating a murder that took place early Sunday morning. Police say they were called just after 12:30 am to the 1600 block of Mercer Street NW. The department says on its Twitter Account that the victim is an adult male. Police expect to announce further details Sunday afternoon.

