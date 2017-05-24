ROANOKE POLICE INVESTIGATE HOMICIDE IN SE

Roanoke, Va.- On May 23, 2017 at 7:56 p.m., Roanoke police were dispatched to the intersection of 8th Street SE and Dale Avenue SE after receiving numerous 911 calls in reference to a male with a cut or stab wound to his neck. Witnesses described an adult male wandering near the intersection with the wound to his neck. Further information received from 911 callers indicated the victim had been picked up by a citizen in a vehicle and taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. Officers went to the hospital and found that the victim, Brandon Russell Mulhauser, age 37, from Roanoke, had a stab wound to his neck. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The investigation revealed that Mulhauser’s death was a homicide. A suspect who was involved in an altercation with Mulhauser prior to the 911 calls has been identified. The suspect is an acquaintance of Mulheuser. The circumstances leading to the stabbing are still under investigation. No charges have been placed at this time. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the RPD tip line at 540-344-8500.