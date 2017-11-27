Roanoke Police investigate body found in yard

From Roanoke City Police: On November 27, 2017 at 7:13 am Roanoke Police were called to the 2400 block of Delaware Avenue NW to investigate a report of a person down. The individual was found lying in the yard of a residence and was pronounced dead at the scene. Evidence Technicians collected potential physical evidence from the scene. The body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy. The individual’s identity will be released after proper notifications have been made. The incident is a death investigation at this time. Anyone with information can call the RPD tip line at 540-344-8500.