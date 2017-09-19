Roanoke police investigate a string of burglaries in Northwest

Authorities are looking into several burglaries that occurred in Northwest Roanoke. Police were sent to the Quick Mart on the 5-thousand block of Melrose Avenue Sunday morning, after someone reportedly threw a rock through the glass door to gain entry and take cash from the register. Police say they were later dispatched to Star Auto Sales on Peters Creek Road. According to a news release, it had appeared a suspect had gained access to the business on Sunday around noon by kicking in a door. The owner reported money and other items were taken. Authorties say they were dispatched within the hour to Star Auto Sales on Peters Creek Road. It allegedly appeared a suspect had gained access to the business on Sunday around noon by kicking in a door. The owner reported money and other items were taken.

From Roanoke Police: On September 17, 2017 at 9:04 am, Roanoke police were dispatched to the 5000 block of Melrose Avenue NW, the Quick Mart, to investigate a burglary. It appears the suspect(s) threw a rock through the front glass door in order to gain entry. Once inside, the suspect(s) took cash from the register and left on foot. A picture of a suspect is attached.

At 11:53 am police were called to the 1500 block of Peters Creek Road NW, the Star Auto Sales, to investigate a burglary. The suspect(s) gained entry by kicking in a door. The owner said money and other items were taken.

At 12:26 pm police responded to the 4200 block of Salem Turnpike NW to investigate a burglary. The suspects entered the Best Auto Sales and took money. Pictures of the suspects are attached.

All three burglaries took place overnight and all three may be related. No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call the RPD tip line at 540-344-8500. Callers can choose to remain anonymous.