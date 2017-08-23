Roanoke Police department going through accreditation again

August 23rd, 2017 | Written by:

Tim Jones

For a 9th time the Roanoke City police department is going through a re-accreditation process, after a review of its standards and practices by an outside assessment team. Chief of Police Tim Jones spoke about it live in studio on WFIR this morning. The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies will sign off on the Roanoke City police department assuming everything is in order once again.

8-23 Jones-Reaccreditation-WEB

Hear a complete in-studio interview with Chief Jones below:

Chief Tim Jones- In Studio-WEB

