The founder of the Peacemakers in Roanoke has been charged with misdemeanor harassment after texting a nude photo of himself to a local woman. Shawn Hunter says on Facebook that it was an accident and he meant to send it to someone else. He’s a registered sex offender from a sexual battery conviction in 1987. Hunter plans to hire an attorney to fight the charge in court.

