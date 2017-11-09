Roanoke officer fatally shoots man in northeast neighborhood

A man was fatally shot last night by a Roanoke police officer in a northeast neighborhood. An officer reports he found a man on the porch of a residence with a firearm after responding to a domestic situation around 10 p.m. The man allegedly fired his weapon after being told to drop it. The officer then shot him. It’s the first reported officer-involved shooting since 2015.

From Press Release: Roanoke Police confirm that an officer involved shooting took place Wednesday evening, November 8th, at approximately 10:09 pm at 2622 Fairfield Drive NE. At 10:08 pm, an armed subject call was aired for the 2622 Fairfield address. Roanoke E-911 advised a loud disorder was heard in the background during the 911 call. A Roanoke Police Officer, who was on foot in the immediate area on an unrelated call, heard E-911 announce the armed subject call, and walked to 2622 Fairfield where he observed two subjects on the front porch. The subjects were involved in an active disorder as the officer approached. The male subject was observed with a gun and ordered to drop the weapon by the responding officer. The male subject did not comply with the officers demands. The male subject fired a shot and the officer returned fire, striking the male subject. The officer requested rescue to respond to the scene. The female involved was not struck and the officer was not injured.

The male was pronounced dead at the scene.

In accordance with department policy, the Virginia State Police were notified and will be utilized for the criminal investigation of this incident. The officer involved has been placed on administrative assignment per department policy. The suspect’s identity will not be released at this time to allow for proper notifications to be made. The Virginia State Police Public Information Officer, Corinne Geller, will be the media’s point of contact for further inquiries on the investigation. She can be reached at 804-674-2789.