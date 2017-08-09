Roanoke man wanted for eluding police in Vinton

From Vinton Police Department : On August 8, 2017 at approximately 10:01 PM a Vinton police officer stopped a Black Chevrolet Tahoe on Tinker Ave at 8th St in Vinton. The driver initially exited the vehicle, then returned to his vehicle and fled from the traffic stop. The officer pursued the vehicle north on 9th St into Roanoke onto Bibb St SE. The vehicle then headed west on Carvin St SE and lost control crashing into a tree. The driver then fled the vehicle on foot. The initial officer on scene located two children in the vehicle, with an adult male passenger. The children’s approximate ages are 16 months and twelve years old. The twelve year old has minor injuries that were treated at the scene by Roanoke Fire and EMS. No one was transported from the scene for medical care. Child Protective Services responded to the scene in regards to the children, and guardians were located. Assistance at the crash scene was provided by the Roanoke Police, and an attempt was made to locate the driver that fled. Arrest warrants have been obtained for Ricky Allan Akers, 28 year old W/M from Roanoke. He is currently wanted for eluding police-Felony, two counts of child endangerment- Felony, possession of marijuana as well as traffic charges. Anyone with information regarding the location of Ricky Akers are asked to contact your local Police Department.