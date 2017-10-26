Roanoke man sentenced for stealing more than $400k in benefits

A Roanoke man was sentenced yesterday to six months home confinement and a fine of $100,000 for stealing railroad retirement benefits. James Sexton pleaded guilty earlier this year to felony theft after collecting more than $450,000 in benefits, most of which he has repaid. He begins his confinement after the holidays.

From The United States Department of Justice: A Roanoke man, who worked while receiving disability benefits from the Railroad Retirement Board, was sentenced today in the United States District Court for the Western District of Virginia in Roanoke, Acting United States Attorney Rick A. Mountcastle announced. James Sexton, 67, was sentenced today to six months home confinement, two years’ probation, 200 hours of community service, a $100,000 fine, a $100 special assessment and restitution in the amount of $454,645. Sexton previously pleaded guilty to one count of theft of government money. The defendant has already paid in full $454,645 in restitution prior to the sentencing hearing. According to evidence presented at a previous hearing by Assistant United States Attorney Charlene R. Day, Sexton began receiving disability benefits from the Railroad Retirement Board in 1997

and acknowledged that he was required to report any work he performed or earnings to the government. However, he admitted yesterday that he received $454,645 in Railroad Retirement Board benefits earned while working with various financial companies. Sexton’s employment with those companies was not disclosed to the Railroad Retirement Board. The investigation of the case was conducted by the Railroad Retirement Board, Office of the

Inspector General. Assistant United States Attorney Charlene R. Day prosecuted the case for the United States.