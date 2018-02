Roanoke City is now an “age friendly community.” That announcement came late this morning with Mayor Sherman Lea and AARP officials present. AARP presented the city with an enrollment certificate in the “AARP Network of Age-Friendly Communities.” The Roanoke Valley has been recognized as one of the best places in the country for retirees. AARP officials commended Roanoke for helping to meet the needs of seniors . City Council member Dave Trinkle spoke as well:

