Roanoke fire displaces two adults, three children

From Roanoke Fire/EMS: Crews responded to a house fire in the 1500 block of 8th St., SE. around 9:50pm. 5 people are displaced-2 adults, 3 children. The 3 children are being transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for observation. They are expected to be ok. 1 firefighter was transported to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury. American Red Cross is helping the family. Cause was overloaded electrical equipment. Damage estimates are approximately $40,000.